China's AI Leaders Cautioned Against U.S. Travel Amid Confidentiality Concerns
Chinese authorities are advising top AI professionals against traveling to the U.S. to prevent potential disclosure of sensitive information. Concerns include possible detention and use as leverage in political negotiations. AI executives must report travel plans and activities upon return. The U.S. and China remain in an intense AI race.
Amid escalating geopolitical tensions, Chinese authorities have advised the nation's leading AI entrepreneurs and researchers to steer clear of U.S. travel, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The concern centers on the risk of confidential information being inadvertently shared, potentially jeopardizing China's tech advancements.
The fear extends to possible detentions similar to the high-profile arrest of a Huawei executive in Canada, which was allegedly influenced by U.S. pressures. As a precaution, AI and tech executives are urged to limit travel to the U.S. and report their activities comprehensively upon return to ensure no sensitive details are compromised.
This advisory comes against the backdrop of an intensifying global AI competition, with companies like DeepSeek emerging as formidable challengers in the tech arena. President Xi Jinping has also been vocal about rallying the nation's talents to uphold China's competitive edge and technological prowess on the global stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
