Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

The Trump administration has disbanded the 18F tech team within the General Service Administration, citing their role as 'non-critical'. The decision aligns with executive orders on government workforce efficiency. This move has sparked debates about the future of federal digital services, with the IRS's free tax-filing site unaffected.

Updated: 02-03-2025 06:35 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 06:35 IST
The Trump administration has dismantled the 18F team, a group of skilled civil servants responsible for enhancing the government's digital infrastructure. The General Service Administration confirmed that the decision, impacting approximately 90 employees, followed presidential orders aimed at boosting efficiency.

Elon Musk, leading the Department of Government Efficiency, described 18F as a 'far-left government-wide computer office' and noted that the team was 'deleted.' Formed in 2014 under Obama, 18F played a pivotal role in modernizing tech and improving accessibility.

18F's termination raises questions about future digital modernization. While the IRS's free tax service remains, Musk's team is keen on employing tax records to scrutinize federal benefit fraud, as immigration enforcement issues linger between departments.

