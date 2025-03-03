Pfizer's Strategic Manufacturing Shift Amidst Tariff Threats
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla announced the possibility of shifting overseas manufacturing to U.S. plants. This response is due to the Trump administration's tariff threats on imported goods. Bourla mentioned their U.S. plants have the capacity to handle such changes if necessary, following a series of tariffs imposed on various imports.
Pfizer is considering relocating its overseas manufacturing to the United States, as CEO Albert Bourla announced during the TD Cowen healthcare conference. This possible shift is in response to potential tariffs introduced by the Trump administration, targeting imported goods.
Bourla emphasized the capability and readiness of Pfizer's U.S. plants, stating, 'We have all the capabilities here and the manufacturing sites are operating in good capacity right now.' He reassured that if the situation demands, they can transfer operations from international sites to domestic ones effectively.
President Trump's recent economic directive, which involves reciprocal tariffs on countries taxing U.S. imports, has already resulted in a 10% tariff on all Chinese imports and proposed a 25% levy on goods from Mexico and Canada. This move has major manufacturers like Pfizer contemplating strategic operational changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
