Zelenskiy's Call for Substantive Diplomacy to End War

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy underscored the necessity of engaging in meaningful diplomatic efforts to swiftly resolve the three-year conflict with Russia. In a statement on Monday, Zelenskiy expressed hope for strong support from the United States in the pursuit of peace.

"It is crucial that our diplomacy be truly substantive to bring an end to this war promptly," Zelenskiy communicated via social media, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

He further highlighted the collaborative efforts between Ukraine, the U.S., and European partners, expressing optimism that such cooperation would pave the way for peace as soon as possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)