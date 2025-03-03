Zelenskiy's Call for Substantive Diplomacy to End War
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasizes the need for substantive diplomacy to swiftly conclude the ongoing three-year conflict with Russia. He expresses hope for U.S. and European support to achieve rapid peace, highlighting the urgency and international cooperation required for resolution.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy underscored the necessity of engaging in meaningful diplomatic efforts to swiftly resolve the three-year conflict with Russia. In a statement on Monday, Zelenskiy expressed hope for strong support from the United States in the pursuit of peace.
"It is crucial that our diplomacy be truly substantive to bring an end to this war promptly," Zelenskiy communicated via social media, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.
He further highlighted the collaborative efforts between Ukraine, the U.S., and European partners, expressing optimism that such cooperation would pave the way for peace as soon as possible.
