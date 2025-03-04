Left Menu

TSMC's $100 Billion U.S. Expansion: A Semiconductor Game-Changer

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) plans a $100 billion investment in the U.S., building five more factories to bolster domestic semiconductor production. Meeting with Trump at the White House, the expansion aims to reduce reliance on Asian imports amidst national security concerns and technological advancements.

The CEO of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, C.C. Wei, revealed a substantial $100 billion investment plan on Monday to enhance the company's presence in the United States by constructing five additional chip factories. This announcement, made during a White House meeting with President Donald Trump, underscores the strategic importance of bolstering domestic semiconductor production.

With the backdrop of a nation concerned about economic stability, President Trump's administration has been actively engaging in initiatives to boost domestic industries and job creation. The TSMC investment aligns with these goals, following significant financial commitments from other multinational corporations such as Apple and SoftBank to energize U.S. industry.

The plans are further supported by U.S. government subsidies, including the CHIPS and Science Act signed by President Biden, aiming to secure semiconductor production by incentivizing companies like TSMC to establish operations in the U.S. This move addresses national security risks associated with reliance on overseas suppliers and exemplifies a strategic shift in technological manufacturing policy.

