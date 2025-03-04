Trump Halts Military Aid to Ukraine Amidst Geopolitical Tensions
U.S. President Donald Trump paused military aid to Ukraine after clashing with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, aligning more closely with Moscow. Europe leads in aid to Ukraine, with over 132 billion euros provided, while the U.S. has contributed 114 billion euros. The Kiel Institute tracks and validates these aid commitments.
In a strategic pivot that underscores shifting geopolitical alliances, President Donald Trump has halted military aid to Ukraine following a recent dispute with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This decision marks a significant turn towards Moscow, three years after Russian aggression in Ukraine.
Europe remains the dominant force in supporting Ukraine, disbursing 132 billion euros in financial, military, and humanitarian aid since early 2022. Despite the halt, the United States still ranks as a major contributor, providing a total of 114 billion euros in various forms of assistance.
The complexities in tracking global aid to Ukraine are heightened by non-disclosure agreements from several donor nations. However, the Kiel Institute for the World Economy offers an advanced tracking system hailed for its accuracy, tracking publicly disclosed aid commitments that have gained NATO's attention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
