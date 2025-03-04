Apple Unveils M3 Chip-powered iPad Air: A Leap in Technology
Apple has launched new models of its iPad Air, now featuring an M3 chip and advanced AI, aiming to entice users to upgrade. Starting at $599 for the 11-inch version and $799 for the 13-inch variant, pre-orders begin Tuesday with availability starting March 12.
Apple has unveiled its latest iteration of the iPad Air, now powered by the cutting-edge M3 chip and boasting sophisticated artificial intelligence capabilities, in a strategic move to lure users into upgrading their current devices.
The newest offerings start at $599 for the 11-inch model, with the 13-inch version priced from $799. Enthusiastic customers can begin placing their pre-orders immediately, with distribution set to commence on March 12.
Last year's iPad Air introduced with Apple's M2 chip saw impressive sales figures of $8.09 billion in the holiday quarter alone, exceeding market expectations. Notably, more than half of the sales stemmed from first-time iPad buyers, signaling a strong market interest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
