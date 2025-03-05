Tata Electronics and PSMC/ Himax Collaborate on Pioneering Display Chip Manufacturing in Gujarat

Tata Electronics has announced a strategic partnership with Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) and Himax Technologies to establish a state-of-the-art display chip manufacturing unit in Gujarat. The collaboration aims to transform India's display product and technology ecosystem, aligning with the 'Make in India' initiative.

The announcement was made by Randhir Thakur, CEO of Tata Electronics, at the IESA Vision Summit, highlighting the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government. This partnership will see Tata Electronics manufacture display chips for Himax, utilizing PSMC's advanced technology.

This venture positions Tata Electronics across all three major semiconductor manufacturing segments, with plans to make significant investments in semiconductor fabrication in Gujarat and a chip assembly plant in Assam. This ambitious project not only strengthens India's push for self-reliance in technology but also enhances the resilience of the global supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)