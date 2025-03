U.S. Intelligence Sharing with Ukraine: Conflicting Reports Emerge

Conflicting reports have surfaced over the status of intelligence-sharing between the U.S. and Kyiv, in a situation that may significantly impact Ukraine's military operations against Russian forces.

According to Britain's Financial Times, two officials confirmed that Washington has halted intelligence communications with Kyiv. However, contradicting this, an official in Kyiv informed Bloomberg News that intelligence-sharing persists, a claim echoed in a report by Bloomberg journalist Annmarie Hordern.

Amid these contradictions, the Trump administration continues to share intelligence on Russia and Ukraine with important allies, including Britain, as per the FT's additional insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)