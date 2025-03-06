Left Menu

Ariane 6 rocket roars skyward carrying French military reconnaissance satellite

PTI | Paris | Updated: 06-03-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 22:55 IST
  • Country:
  • France

An Ariane 6 rocket roared skyward with a French military reconnaissance satellite aboard Thursday in the first commercial flight for the European heavy-lift launcher.

The rocket took off smoothly from the European spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, quickly disappearing into thick clouds. Video images beamed back from the rocket showed the Earth's beautiful colours and curvature.

The rocket's mission was to deliver the CSO-3 military observation satellite into orbit at an altitude of around 800 kilometres.

It was the first commercial mission for Ariane 6 after its maiden flight in July 2024.

