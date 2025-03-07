U.S. Contemplates Ban on Deepseek: A National Security Measure
The U.S. government is considering banning the Chinese app Deepseek from government devices amid national security concerns. The Trump administration is also evaluating broader measures against the app to address these issues effectively.
The United States is reportedly considering a ban on the Chinese application Deepseek from government devices, as detailed in a recent Wall Street Journal report.
Concerns over national security are prompting the Trump administration to further explore broader regulatory measures against Deepseek, aiming to address potential threat implications effectively.
This development adds to the growing list of technological scrutinies targeting apps perceived to pose a risk to U.S. national interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
