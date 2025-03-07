Left Menu

U.S. Contemplates Ban on Deepseek: A National Security Measure

The U.S. government is considering banning the Chinese app Deepseek from government devices amid national security concerns. The Trump administration is also evaluating broader measures against the app to address these issues effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:28 IST
U.S. Contemplates Ban on Deepseek: A National Security Measure

The United States is reportedly considering a ban on the Chinese application Deepseek from government devices, as detailed in a recent Wall Street Journal report.

Concerns over national security are prompting the Trump administration to further explore broader regulatory measures against Deepseek, aiming to address potential threat implications effectively.

This development adds to the growing list of technological scrutinies targeting apps perceived to pose a risk to U.S. national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025