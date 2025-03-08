Left Menu

Nationwide Women's Health Initiative: Aarthi Scans & Labs Offers 15% Discount on All Tests

By offering this discount for the entire month of March, we aim to raise awareness and make vital diagnostic tests more affordable, empowering women to take proactive steps towards a healthier life. Aarthi Scans and Labs is committed to providing accurate and reliable diagnostic services using state-of-the-art MRI technology imported from Siemens Germany and a team of experienced professionals.

Nationwide Women's Health Initiative: Aarthi Scans & Labs Offers 15% Discount on All Tests
Indian states, is proud to announce a special initiative to celebrate International Women's Day and promote women's wellness. Throughout the entire month of March, Aarthi Scans and Labs will offer a 15% discount on all diagnostic tests for women, including Blood tests, MRI scans, CT scans and Ultrasound scans.

''Women are the pillars of their families, They care for everyone and they often prioritize the well-being of others before their own,'' said Dr. Aarthi, Director and Chief Radiologist of Aarthi Scans and Labs. ''This Women's Day, we want to encourage women to prioritize their health. By offering this discount for the entire month of March, we aim to raise awareness and make vital diagnostic tests more affordable, empowering women to take proactive steps towards a healthier life.'' Aarthi Scans and Labs is committed to providing accurate and reliable diagnostic services using state-of-the-art MRI technology imported from Siemens Germany and a team of experienced professionals. With a vast network of branches, Aarthi Scans and Labs ensures convenient access to quality healthcare for women across numerous communities. The company is known for its commitment to affordability, accuracy, and patient care.

This initiative underscores Aarthi Scans and Labs' dedication to supporting women's health and well-being. The company encourages all women to take advantage of this special offer and prioritize their health this March.

Visit www.aarthiscan.com to know more.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

