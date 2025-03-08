Boosting Electronics Manufacturing: India's Strategic Push in Telangana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes electronics manufacturing growth, with the Centre supporting clusters in Telangana. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlights a facility focusing on battery technology crucial for electric vehicles. The Centre collaborates with the state, funding infrastructure development for this initiative.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is intensifying India's electronics manufacturing sector, with significant initiatives underway in Telangana. Emphasizing the country's growing technological landscape, the Centre supports the establishment of three electronics manufacturing clusters in the region.
Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, visited a key site in Divitipalli, Mahabubnagar district, highlighting its focus on crucial components like battery packs and lithium cells vital for the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) industry. The visit underscores the government's strategic interest in EV technological advancements.
This collaborative project between the Centre and Telangana's government focuses on infrastructure funding, showcasing a strong commitment to bolster India's position in the global electronics and EV markets.
