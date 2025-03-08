Left Menu

Boosting Electronics Manufacturing: India's Strategic Push in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes electronics manufacturing growth, with the Centre supporting clusters in Telangana. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlights a facility focusing on battery technology crucial for electric vehicles. The Centre collaborates with the state, funding infrastructure development for this initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-03-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 13:40 IST
Boosting Electronics Manufacturing: India's Strategic Push in Telangana
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is intensifying India's electronics manufacturing sector, with significant initiatives underway in Telangana. Emphasizing the country's growing technological landscape, the Centre supports the establishment of three electronics manufacturing clusters in the region.

Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, visited a key site in Divitipalli, Mahabubnagar district, highlighting its focus on crucial components like battery packs and lithium cells vital for the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) industry. The visit underscores the government's strategic interest in EV technological advancements.

This collaborative project between the Centre and Telangana's government focuses on infrastructure funding, showcasing a strong commitment to bolster India's position in the global electronics and EV markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025