CMA's New Approach to Merger Remedies: Boosting Economic Growth

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has announced a consultation to explore new approaches to merger remedies. The move aims to reflect the government's economic growth objectives and could lead to a shift in regulatory practices.

Traditionally reliant on structural remedies, the CMA is now considering behavioural remedies as a viable option under specific circumstances. These measures could include commitments on pricing rather than mandating the sale of business segments.

The CMA has also introduced a 'Mergers Charter,' which outlines expectations for business interactions during merger evaluations. Stakeholders have until May 12 to submit their views as part of the consultation.

