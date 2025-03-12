CMA's New Approach to Merger Remedies: Boosting Economic Growth
The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is consulting on new guidelines for merger remedies to align with government economic growth goals. It seeks views on using behavioural remedies and has launched a 'Mergers Charter' detailing engagement expectations with businesses during merger reviews.
The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has announced a consultation to explore new approaches to merger remedies. The move aims to reflect the government's economic growth objectives and could lead to a shift in regulatory practices.
Traditionally reliant on structural remedies, the CMA is now considering behavioural remedies as a viable option under specific circumstances. These measures could include commitments on pricing rather than mandating the sale of business segments.
The CMA has also introduced a 'Mergers Charter,' which outlines expectations for business interactions during merger evaluations. Stakeholders have until May 12 to submit their views as part of the consultation.
