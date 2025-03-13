White House Urges Protection of Cybersecurity Workforce Amid Budget Cuts

The White House has directed federal agencies to protect their cybersecurity teams from impending layoffs as they face a deadline to present budget cut plans. The directive came via an email seen by Reuters, sent by Greg Barbaccia, the United States Federal Chief Information Officer.

Barbaccia stressed that cybersecurity functions are integral to national security, urging Chief Information Officers at different departments to consider this when evaluating layoffs. He expressed confidence that agencies could find efficiencies in other areas to preserve their cybersecurity capabilities.

There are concerns that mandated budget cuts, driven by President Donald Trump and advisor Elon Musk, could weaken the U.S.'s ability to tackle cybersecurity threats. Cybersecurity experts and former officials warn that reducing cybersecurity staff may leave government systems vulnerable to hacking and data leaks.

