Trump's Fiery Response: U.S. Strikes Houthis After Red Sea Attacks

President Donald Trump on Saturday launched a series of military strikes against the Houthi rebel group in Yemen, responding to their continued assaults on commercial and U.S. naval ships in the Red Sea. In a stern warning, Trump declared, 'hell will rain down upon you' if the attacks did not cease.

The President extended his warning to Iran, a key supporter of the Houthis, demanding an immediate withdrawal of support. He warned that the U.S. would hold Iran accountable for any threats, with a pledge not to respond kindly to aggression.

These developments follow the Houthis' declaration to resume attacks on Israeli ships in strategic waterways, breaking a period of relative calm since a January ceasefire. The ongoing conflict has severely impacted global shipping routes, with the Houthis launching over 100 attacks and demanding solidarity over the Gaza conflict.

