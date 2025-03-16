Left Menu

Trump's Fiery Response: U.S. Strikes Houthis After Red Sea Attacks

President Trump initiated military strikes against Yemen's Houthis following their attacks on ships in the Red Sea. The action was part of a broader warning to Iran, which supports the Houthis. The conflict has disrupted shipping, escalating tensions in the region.

Updated: 16-03-2025 00:37 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 00:37 IST
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump on Saturday launched a series of military strikes against the Houthi rebel group in Yemen, responding to their continued assaults on commercial and U.S. naval ships in the Red Sea. In a stern warning, Trump declared, 'hell will rain down upon you' if the attacks did not cease.

The President extended his warning to Iran, a key supporter of the Houthis, demanding an immediate withdrawal of support. He warned that the U.S. would hold Iran accountable for any threats, with a pledge not to respond kindly to aggression.

These developments follow the Houthis' declaration to resume attacks on Israeli ships in strategic waterways, breaking a period of relative calm since a January ceasefire. The ongoing conflict has severely impacted global shipping routes, with the Houthis launching over 100 attacks and demanding solidarity over the Gaza conflict.

