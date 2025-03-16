U.S. Military Strikes Against Yemen's Houthis Underway

The United States has initiated a military campaign targeting Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, with operations expected to continue for days and potentially weeks, according to a U.S. official who requested anonymity.

President Donald Trump announced the commencement of the operation earlier on Saturday. He issued a stern warning to the Houthis, emphasizing that their attacks on Red Sea shipping had to stop and threatening severe retaliatory action if they persisted.

This development marks an escalation in U.S. involvement in Yemen, underscoring the administration's commitment to defending commercial and strategic interests in the region.

