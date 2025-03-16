Left Menu

U.S. Military Strikes Against Yemen's Houthis Underway

The U.S. has launched a military operation against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, potentially spanning several days or weeks. President Trump announced the action following Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping, declaring such threats must cease or face severe consequences.

Updated: 16-03-2025 02:49 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 02:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • United States

The United States has initiated a military campaign targeting Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, with operations expected to continue for days and potentially weeks, according to a U.S. official who requested anonymity.

President Donald Trump announced the commencement of the operation earlier on Saturday. He issued a stern warning to the Houthis, emphasizing that their attacks on Red Sea shipping had to stop and threatening severe retaliatory action if they persisted.

This development marks an escalation in U.S. involvement in Yemen, underscoring the administration's commitment to defending commercial and strategic interests in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

