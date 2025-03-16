Left Menu

Modi on AI: Harnessing Human Imagination and Indian Ingenuity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discusses the interplay between artificial intelligence and human imagination, stressing India's crucial role in AI development. He underscores that AI thrives on human creativity and collaboration, highlighting India's strides in AI-driven applications and 5G technology, powered by its vast talent pool.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the vital role of human imagination in the development of artificial intelligence, asserting that AI cannot match human creativity. In a podcast with Lex Fridman, Modi emphasized India's indispensable role in advancing AI technology.

Modi remarked on the historical tension between technology and humanity, noting how humans have consistently adapted to technological advancements. He stressed that AI development is inherently collaborative, and India's theoretical and practical applications in AI play a pivotal part.

Highlighting India's rapid 5G deployment, Modi illustrated the nation's formidable talent pool. He argued that while AI challenges traditional perceptions of work, it cannot replace the infinite creativity of the human mind. Modi praised India's innovative marketplace model to widen AI access and insisted that genuine human intelligence fuels AI progress.

