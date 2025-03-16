Modi on AI: Harnessing Human Imagination and Indian Ingenuity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the vital role of human imagination in the development of artificial intelligence, asserting that AI cannot match human creativity. In a podcast with Lex Fridman, Modi emphasized India's indispensable role in advancing AI technology.

Modi remarked on the historical tension between technology and humanity, noting how humans have consistently adapted to technological advancements. He stressed that AI development is inherently collaborative, and India's theoretical and practical applications in AI play a pivotal part.

Highlighting India's rapid 5G deployment, Modi illustrated the nation's formidable talent pool. He argued that while AI challenges traditional perceptions of work, it cannot replace the infinite creativity of the human mind. Modi praised India's innovative marketplace model to widen AI access and insisted that genuine human intelligence fuels AI progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)