Arda Kardzhali's Alive Alert: A Misguided Mourning

Bulgarian football club Arda Kardzhali inadvertently mourned their former player, Petko Ganchev, after receiving incorrect information about his death before a match against Levski Sofia. The club later apologized, clarifying the mistake on social media and wishing Ganchev a long and healthy life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 20:34 IST
In an unexpected turn of events, Bulgarian football club Arda Kardzhali faced the unusual scenario of mourning a living player. During a match against Levski Sofia, players observed a minute's silence in honour of former member Petko Ganchev, only to discover later that he was, in fact, alive.

Before the match concluded, Arda Kardzhali took to their Facebook page to issue a public apology, admitting they had received inaccurate information regarding Ganchev's purported demise. The team's management extended their apologies to Ganchev and his family, acknowledging the misstep.

In their statement, Arda expressed their hopes for Ganchev's continued good health and lengthy enjoyment of the club's success. The match against Levski Sofia concluded with a 1-1 draw.

(With inputs from agencies.)

