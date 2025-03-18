Intel's New CEO Tan Gears Up for Radical Revamp

Lip-Bu Tan, Intel's incoming CEO, is poised to execute substantial shifts in the company's chip manufacturing and AI strategy. Sources familiar with Tan's plans indicate a sweeping effort to reinvigorate the ailing technology giant, including trimming its middle management and evolving its AI approach.

Tan aims to refine Intel's manufacturing which now includes making semiconductors for clients like Nvidia. His immediate focus is on improving Intel Foundry's performance by attracting more clients. This mirrors his broader strategy to recover from setbacks experienced under previous leadership.

Despite internal criticism from Tan about delays experienced during Pat Gelsinger's tenure, he remains determined. Tan believes an agile workforce and innovative AI strategies will steer Intel back to its pioneering ethos. Critics and supporters alike anticipate whether his vision will succeed in restoring the company's legacy.

