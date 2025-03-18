Cameron Brink Voices Concerns Over Male Practice Squad Tryouts

Los Angeles Sparks' forward Cameron Brink has voiced her unease regarding the overwhelming online response to the team's invitation for male players to try out for their practice squad.

The Sparks had sought male practice players via a social media announcement, only to be inundated with applications, prompting them to halt the process. Brink, while not against practicing with men, was unsettled by certain responses on the promotional flyer, which included her and teammates Dearica Hamby, Rickea Jackson, and Kelsey Plum.

On her podcast, 'Straight to Cam,' Brink shared her discomfort, emphasizing her preference for practicing with University of Southern California's college players. She stated, 'I'm not boxing anyone out,' highlighting her reluctance to fully engage with the new tryout candidates, as the Sparks prepare to face the Golden State Valkyries in the upcoming WNBA season.

