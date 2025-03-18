Left Menu

Empowering Digital Consumers: India Partners with Meta

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs is collaborating with Meta to launch "Be an Empowered Consumer," a campaign enhancing digital literacy and consumer protection. Announced by Minister Pralhad Joshi and Meta's Joel Kaplan, it will expand consumer protection efforts. An AI project, 'GrahakNyay', aims to streamline complaint processes.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, in collaboration with Meta, introduced a new campaign named "Be an Empowered Consumer" to improve digital literacy and protect online consumers in India.

Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Meta's Joel Kaplan launched the initiative, part of the long-standing "Jago Grahak Jago" framework, extending consumer protection to remote areas.

The joint effort highlights education on digital safety and the use of Meta's AI models to facilitate 'GrahakNyay', a chatbot to assist with consumer complaints, amid consumer challenges in the digital marketplace.

