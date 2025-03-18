Drugmakers Battle Against Tariffs on Medicinal Goods

Drugmakers are lobbying the Trump administration and European Union (EU) to exclude medical goods from expanding tariff wars, aiming to prevent price hikes on major European-made medicines. Industry insiders warn that tariffs could increase drug costs, threatening patient access and contradicting U.S. health priorities.

Some companies are willing to expand U.S. manufacturing under conditions like tax breaks and regulatory adjustments. Executives stress that tariffs would unfairly impact patients, and pressures are mounting on EU officials to refrain from retaliation, pointing out similar considerations in past international disputes.

The possibility of tariffs affecting drug prices corresponds with broader trade disputes involving China. Critical drug supplies often depend on Europe, making the industry particularly vulnerable. Concerns over separation of production ties between the U.S. and Europe are tempered by the cost and time required to establish new facilities domestically.

