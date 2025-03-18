Left Menu

Drugmakers Battle Against Tariffs on Medicinal Goods

The pharmaceutical industry is urging the Trump administration and European Union to exclude medical goods from tariff discussions to avoid price spikes and access barriers. Companies are willing to expand U.S. manufacturing, but tariffs on EU drugs could threaten patient access to medications and harm industry resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Drugmakers are lobbying the Trump administration and European Union (EU) to exclude medical goods from expanding tariff wars, aiming to prevent price hikes on major European-made medicines. Industry insiders warn that tariffs could increase drug costs, threatening patient access and contradicting U.S. health priorities.

Some companies are willing to expand U.S. manufacturing under conditions like tax breaks and regulatory adjustments. Executives stress that tariffs would unfairly impact patients, and pressures are mounting on EU officials to refrain from retaliation, pointing out similar considerations in past international disputes.

The possibility of tariffs affecting drug prices corresponds with broader trade disputes involving China. Critical drug supplies often depend on Europe, making the industry particularly vulnerable. Concerns over separation of production ties between the U.S. and Europe are tempered by the cost and time required to establish new facilities domestically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

