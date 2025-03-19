Oracle's Pioneering Isolated Cloud Initiative with Singapore

Oracle has unveiled a landmark collaboration with Singapore's defense technology division, introducing 'isolated' cloud computing and AI services specifically designed to curb cyber espionage. This strategic move signifies Oracle's first-ever venture of its kind in Southeast Asia, a region increasingly vulnerable to supply chain cyberattacks.

The agreement will provide a dedicated air-gapped cloud infrastructure for Singapore's armed forces and defense ministry, safeguarding sensitive data by restricting it from internet exposure. Instead, Oracle's system will connect to encrypted classified networks, ensuring heightened security across digital platforms. 'We're integrating our generative AI tools into these secured environments,' stated Oracle Global Defense Chief Technology Officer Rand Waldron.

This technological framework includes capabilities for AI-driven analysis of video streams for facial recognition, license plates, and vehicular details. Oracle has notably expanded its Southeast Asian operations, with a recent announcement to invest $6.5 billion in a new Malaysian cloud region.

