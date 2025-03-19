CONMEBOL President Apologizes for Controversial Comment Amid Racism Debate

CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez has apologized for his controversial remark likening the absence of Brazilian teams in the Copa Libertadores to 'Tarzan without Cheetah.' This statement came in response to a suggestion by Brazilian club officials to withdraw from South American tournaments over insufficient action against racism.

The comment sparked backlash after Palmeiras president Leila Pereira criticized CONMEBOL's response to a racial incident involving a player. Dominguez, acknowledging the gravity of racism in football, reassured that the organization remains committed to imposing meaningful sanctions.

Earlier, CONMEBOL penalized Cerro Porteno $50,000 for an incident of racial abuse during an under-20 match. Dominguez's apology aimed to reinforce a call for unity and fairness across the football community, emphasizing the importance of Brazilian club participation in the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)