Left Menu

CONMEBOL President Apologizes for Controversial Comment Amid Racism Debate

CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez apologized for comparing the Copa Libertadores without Brazilian teams to 'Tarzan without Cheetah.' His remark followed suggestions of withdrawal by Brazilian clubs due to inadequate anti-racism measures. Dominguez pledged commitment to combating racism in football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Asuncion | Updated: 19-03-2025 03:04 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 03:04 IST
CONMEBOL President Apologizes for Controversial Comment Amid Racism Debate
  • Country:
  • Paraguay

CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez has apologized for his controversial remark likening the absence of Brazilian teams in the Copa Libertadores to 'Tarzan without Cheetah.' This statement came in response to a suggestion by Brazilian club officials to withdraw from South American tournaments over insufficient action against racism.

The comment sparked backlash after Palmeiras president Leila Pereira criticized CONMEBOL's response to a racial incident involving a player. Dominguez, acknowledging the gravity of racism in football, reassured that the organization remains committed to imposing meaningful sanctions.

Earlier, CONMEBOL penalized Cerro Porteno $50,000 for an incident of racial abuse during an under-20 match. Dominguez's apology aimed to reinforce a call for unity and fairness across the football community, emphasizing the importance of Brazilian club participation in the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025