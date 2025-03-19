Left Menu

Optics Revolution: Nvidia's Chip Technology and the Future of AI

Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang, discussed a new chip technology, co-packaged optics, which improves energy efficiency but isn't yet reliable for Nvidia's main GPUs. The technology will be used in new networking chips, contributing to significant energy savings. The change from copper to optical connections is seen as crucial for AI advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 09:02 IST
Optics Revolution: Nvidia's Chip Technology and the Future of AI
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nvidia is exploring a groundbreaking chip technology called co-packaged optics, which aims to revolutionize energy efficiency by using laser light to transmit data between chips. Despite its promising energy savings, the technology is not yet reliable enough for the company's primary graphics processing units (GPUs).

During Nvidia's annual developer conference in San Jose, California, CEO Jensen Huang revealed plans to integrate co-packaged optics into new networking chips, projecting these devices to be substantially more energy-efficient than previous models. However, he emphasized that traditional copper connections remain more reliable for now.

As the demand for AI computing power grows, Nvidia and other key players in the industry are investing heavily in this technology. Startups like Ayar Labs and Lightmatter, backed by venture capital including Nvidia funds, aim to innovate optical connections for AI chips, with major implications for the future of data center design and operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025