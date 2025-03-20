India's Global Impact: Innovation and Collaboration Lead the Way

Mark Suzman, CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, praised India's pioneering role in setting a broader agenda for the Global South and driving innovation that addresses global challenges. In a PTI interview, he lauded India's focus on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) as a key part of its G20 presidency.

The Gates Foundation's board visit to India underscores the excitement about the nation's dynamic growth in fields like biotechnology, agriculture, healthcare, and education. Suzman stressed the importance of India's cost-effective approaches to global progress, a critical factor due to limited global resources for public goods.

Suzman emphasized India's role in shaping a broader global agenda and mentioned the Foundation's increased financial commitment to support vulnerable populations worldwide. He highlighted India's rapid progress, such as UPI payments under the DPI, as a model for global implementation, signaling a transition for India's impact on the world stage.

