Left Menu

India's Global Impact: Innovation and Collaboration Lead the Way

Mark Suzman, CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, commends India's influential role in global innovation, focusing on digital public infrastructure and the broader Global South agenda. Suzman highlights India's dynamic contributions across health, technology, and financial inclusion, as these cooperative efforts drive progress and inspire optimism worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:26 IST
India's Global Impact: Innovation and Collaboration Lead the Way
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mark Suzman, CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, praised India's pioneering role in setting a broader agenda for the Global South and driving innovation that addresses global challenges. In a PTI interview, he lauded India's focus on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) as a key part of its G20 presidency.

The Gates Foundation's board visit to India underscores the excitement about the nation's dynamic growth in fields like biotechnology, agriculture, healthcare, and education. Suzman stressed the importance of India's cost-effective approaches to global progress, a critical factor due to limited global resources for public goods.

Suzman emphasized India's role in shaping a broader global agenda and mentioned the Foundation's increased financial commitment to support vulnerable populations worldwide. He highlighted India's rapid progress, such as UPI payments under the DPI, as a model for global implementation, signaling a transition for India's impact on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025