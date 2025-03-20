India's Global Impact: Innovation and Collaboration Lead the Way
Mark Suzman, CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, commends India's influential role in global innovation, focusing on digital public infrastructure and the broader Global South agenda. Suzman highlights India's dynamic contributions across health, technology, and financial inclusion, as these cooperative efforts drive progress and inspire optimism worldwide.
- Country:
- India
Mark Suzman, CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, praised India's pioneering role in setting a broader agenda for the Global South and driving innovation that addresses global challenges. In a PTI interview, he lauded India's focus on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) as a key part of its G20 presidency.
The Gates Foundation's board visit to India underscores the excitement about the nation's dynamic growth in fields like biotechnology, agriculture, healthcare, and education. Suzman stressed the importance of India's cost-effective approaches to global progress, a critical factor due to limited global resources for public goods.
Suzman emphasized India's role in shaping a broader global agenda and mentioned the Foundation's increased financial commitment to support vulnerable populations worldwide. He highlighted India's rapid progress, such as UPI payments under the DPI, as a model for global implementation, signaling a transition for India's impact on the world stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Criticizes Delhi Government Over COVID-19 Healthcare Resource Mismanagement
Government Expands Nursing Workforce to Improve Healthcare Access
PM Modi called for investments in healthcare to boost medical tourism as the sector has potential to create jobs for youth.
Implications of AI in healthcare disparities: Bridging the gap or deepening inequality?
Simeon Brown Unveils Five Key Priorities to Improve NZ’s Healthcare System