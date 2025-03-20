Hyundai and GM Explore Strategic Partnership Amid Rising Global Competition

Hyundai Motor and General Motors are on the cusp of a groundbreaking collaboration to share two electric commercial van models, as per sources and Hyundai documents reviewed by Reuters.

The potential agreement, which could see GM supplying pickup trucks to Hyundai for the North American market, is part of broader discussions between the automotive giants. These talks also include joint efforts in areas such as computing chips, next-generation batteries, and material sourcing.

Facing stiff competition from Chinese EV manufacturers and geopolitical challenges, Hyundai and GM are strategizing to optimize cost-efficiency through product-sharing ventures. Initial plans focus on importing vans from South Korea by 2027, with possible production expansion in North America by 2028.

