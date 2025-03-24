Australia's Defence Budget Surge to Boost Military Capabilities

Australia is set to fast-track A$1 billion in defence spending as part of its federal budget, aiming to enhance its military capabilities significantly, Defence Minister Richard Marles announced. This expedited spending will focus on manufacturing guided weapons, developing a submarine base through the AUKUS alliance, and advancing a frigate program.

The budget will also see an overall increase of A$10.6 billion in defence over the next four years, contributing to a decade-long A$50 billion boost. Marles described this as the most significant defence budget increase since World War II. The accelerated funds will expedite Australia's capability development, he noted at the Avalon Air Show in Victoria.

The initiative includes prepping HMAS Stirling for the Submarine Rotational Force West, with nuclear-powered submarines set to rotate by 2027. Additionally, Australia has received the first High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems from Lockheed Martin, enhancing its long-range strike capacity, as stated by Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy.

