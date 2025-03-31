Videotex Ventures Towards Rs 1,000 Crore Milestone with Diversified Tech Expansion

Videotex, a prominent Indian original design manufacturer (ODM) for televisions, is targeting a revenue milestone of Rs 1,000 crore within the next four years. The growth strategy involves enhancing production capabilities and diversifying its product range, driven by robust research and development efforts.

The company plans to expand its manufacturing units in Greater Noida to handle up to 3.2 million units annually, focusing on high-end LED technologies such as Mini LED TVs. This move is aimed at catering to the premium segment with larger screen sizes, including 75-inch, 86-inch, and 100-inch models.

Besides expanding its technology prowess and manufacturing capacity, Videotex is also exploring opportunities in foreign markets. However, the primary emphasis remains on the domestic market, as it enhances injection molding capabilities and integrates AI in manufacturing, solidifying its status as a leading ODM player.

(With inputs from agencies.)