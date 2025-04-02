ETEX 2025: Propelling Ethiopia to the Forefront of Africa's Tech Ecosystem
ETEX 2025, hosted in Addis Ababa on May 16-18, 2025, will highlight Ethiopia's strides in digital transformation, showcasing advancements in AI, cybersecurity, and fintech. Aligning with the Digital Ethiopia 2025 strategy, the expo aims to position Ethiopia as a tech hub, drawing global innovators and fostering regional cooperation.
The Ethiopian Tech Expo 2025 (ETEX 2025) is set to be a landmark event, as announced by the Information Network Security Agency and the Artificial Intelligence Agency of Ethiopia. Slated for May 16-18, 2025, in Addis Ababa, the expo will exemplify the country's commitment to its ongoing digital transformation.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed underscored Ethiopia's progress in the digital sector, inviting global innovators to engage with Ethiopia's burgeoning tech ecosystem at ETEX 2025. With a focus on fintech, AI, cybersecurity, and tech startups, the expo aligns with the nation's Digital Ethiopia 2025 strategy and the broader African Union's Agenda 2063.
The expo is expected to attract over 10,000 participants, including global tech leaders and policymakers. It will foster international collaboration, drive innovation, and highlight Ethiopia as a leader in Africa's digital future, marking a pivotal moment for regional cooperation and foreign investment.
