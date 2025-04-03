WTO Navigates Challenges Amid Trump's Tariff Policies

The World Trade Organization's Director-General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has informed member states of the organization's plans to respond to concerns regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's recently imposed tariffs. In a communication dated April 3, she acknowledged the 'many' inquiries received about the tariffs' economic impact and the potential retaliatory actions that could follow.

Okonjo-Iweala emphasized that as a member-driven organization, the WTO Secretariat will provide answers and encouraged states to engage in discussions. This comes as scrutiny grows over the WTO's ability to uphold its free-trade mandate amidst U.S. tariff policies.

The WTO administers roughly 75% of global trade, a decrease from 80% as a result of recent tariff measures. These developments underline the potential challenges faced by the Geneva-based watchdog in maintaining its influence on the international trade landscape.

