WTO Navigates Challenges Amid Trump's Tariff Policies
The WTO, led by Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, addresses member states' concerns over U.S. tariffs initiated by President Trump. Questions arise about the economic impact and potential trade reactions. The organization's role in global trade is challenged, with a slight decline in its administered share due to these tariffs.
The World Trade Organization's Director-General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has informed member states of the organization's plans to respond to concerns regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's recently imposed tariffs. In a communication dated April 3, she acknowledged the 'many' inquiries received about the tariffs' economic impact and the potential retaliatory actions that could follow.
Okonjo-Iweala emphasized that as a member-driven organization, the WTO Secretariat will provide answers and encouraged states to engage in discussions. This comes as scrutiny grows over the WTO's ability to uphold its free-trade mandate amidst U.S. tariff policies.
The WTO administers roughly 75% of global trade, a decrease from 80% as a result of recent tariff measures. These developments underline the potential challenges faced by the Geneva-based watchdog in maintaining its influence on the international trade landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fitch Revises India's Growth Forecast Amid Global Trade Challenges
Fitch Ratings Raises India's Growth Forecast Amid Global Trade War
The Road to Parenthood: How Abortion Bans and Travel Barriers Impact Births
Hardik Pandya Eyes Mumbai Indians' Revival Amid Impact Player Rule Controversy
Diplomatic Setback: How Funding Cuts Impact Vietnam-US Relations