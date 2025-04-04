Left Menu

Economic Rumbles: China's Retaliatory Tariffs Stir Global Markets

China imposed additional 34% tariffs on U.S. goods, intensifying the trade war with President Trump's tariffs. This move has escalated fears of a global recession, unsettling markets and causing banking stocks to plummet. Analysts and strategists predict further uncertainty and turbulence in the international economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:03 IST
China has raised the stakes in the global trade war by announcing an additional 34% tariff on U.S. goods, following the sweeping tariffs enacted by President Donald Trump earlier this week. The move has sent jitters across global stock markets, disrupting banking stocks and increasing recession concerns as U.S. Treasury yields plunged below 4%.

Market and equity strategist Stephane Ekolo from Tradition, London, highlighted the significance of China's aggressive response. Investors fear a 'tit for tat' trade war scenario, he noted. Similarly, Peter Andersen of Andersen Capital Management, Boston, conveyed surprise at the sudden and large retaliatory tariffs from China, exacerbating existing market uncertainties.

The ramifications of China's actions are widespread. Kenneth Broux of Societe Generale remarked on risk aversion and growth fears, while Christopher Wong from OCBC, Singapore, recalled the 2018 trade war. Samy Chaar of Lombard Odier, Geneva, and Eddie Kennedy from Marlborough, London, pondered potential paths and reactions from Trump, emphasizing the broader implications for economic negotiations.

