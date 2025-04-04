Left Menu

Linedata's Strategic Acquisition of Nroad Sparks Interest

French technology firm Linedata announced the acquisition of Nroad, a financial data processing company. Nroad specializes in AI-enabled solutions with operations in Pune. The acquisition aims to enhance Linedata's capabilities. This aligns with global trends in automation where companies leverage AI for efficient data processing.

Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2025 20:47 IST
In a significant industry move, French tech giant Linedata has acquired the innovative financial data processing firm, Nroad. The acquisition announced on Friday, aims to expand Linedata's tech capabilities.

Nroad, known for its AI-backed automated unstructured financial data processing solutions, brings a strategic edge to Linedata's offerings. The firm operates out of Pune, solidifying its presence in the bustling tech landscape of India.

This acquisition highlights the growing trend among tech companies to enhance automation through AI, providing efficient financial data management solutions. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

