Linedata's Strategic Acquisition of Nroad Sparks Interest

In a significant industry move, French tech giant Linedata has acquired the innovative financial data processing firm, Nroad. The acquisition announced on Friday, aims to expand Linedata's tech capabilities.

Nroad, known for its AI-backed automated unstructured financial data processing solutions, brings a strategic edge to Linedata's offerings. The firm operates out of Pune, solidifying its presence in the bustling tech landscape of India.

This acquisition highlights the growing trend among tech companies to enhance automation through AI, providing efficient financial data management solutions. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)