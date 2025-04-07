Startup MahaRathi Challenge 2025: Empowering India's Innovators

The Startup MahaRathi Challenge 2025, unveiled in New Delhi, serves as a platform to spotlight India's top DPIIT-recognized startups making strides in solving real-world problems. This initiative is a part of the broader Startup Mahakumbh, designed to celebrate and support innovation across ten crucial sectors.

With over 2,000 applications nationwide, the challenge involved a stringent evaluation backed by expert panels and virtual juries, ultimately recognizing more than 240 promising startups. Participating institutions and investors facilitated sector-specific jury rounds, providing critical insights and support.

The challenge included 11 problem statements spanning domains from satellite imagery to cyber security. With INR 20 crores in total outlay, it offered financial grants and a suite of non-monetary benefits like technical mentorship and cloud computing access, amplifying opportunities for recognized startups.

(With inputs from agencies.)