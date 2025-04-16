Left Menu

4chan Hacked: Alleged Breach Exposes Moderator Details

The internet message board 4chan has allegedly been hacked. Reports suggest that the breach exposed details of the site's moderators. Evidence of the hack surfaced when a defunct section of 4chan showed a message stating 'U GOT HACKED,' and screenshots of the site's backend infrastructure circulated online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 03:53 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 03:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The internet messageboard 4chan is reportedly the latest victim of a cyberattack, with allegations of a hack surfacing across various online platforms. The supposed breach purportedly exposed personal information of the website's moderators, though these claims remain unverified as official confirmations are pending.

According to posts and reports, the hack came to light after a dormant section of the site displayed the message 'U GOT HACKED' at the top of the page. Cybersecurity expert Alon Gal has suggested the claims may be credible, with screenshots supposedly depicting the internal workings of 4chan being widely shared.

Despite numerous inquiries, 4chan's response has been limited. An individual claiming to be a moderator directed inquiries to unrelated video content. Known for its controversial and lightly moderated content, 4chan has a history of being a hub for various subcultures and internet phenomena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

