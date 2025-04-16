AI Chip Export Curbs Rock Semiconductor Market
The U.S. government has restricted exports of Nvidia's AI chip tailored for China, affecting global chip stocks. This move is estimated to cost Nvidia $5.5 billion in charges, as the Chinese market represents a crucial revenue source. The decision aims to maintain a competitive edge in AI technology.
Global semiconductor markets faced turmoil as U.S. authorities imposed restrictions on exporting Nvidia's AI chip, designed for China. This move threatens to disrupt a vital growth market for semiconductors, costing Nvidia an estimated $5.5 billion.
China, a significant revenue source for U.S. companies, accounts for over 13% of Nvidia's sales. Despite sanctions, the region remains a critical market, prompting concerns among industry analysts and investors.
According to Stacy Rasgon, a Bernstein analyst, restricting the AI chip might inadvertently benefit rivals like Huawei, challenging the U.S.'s competitive stance in the AI technology domain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
KC Ang Joins Tata Semiconductor as Foundry Chief
India's Semiconductor Surge: A USD 150 Billion Market by 2030
Tata Electronics Appoints KC Ang to Lead Semiconductor Ventures
China Opposes Japan's Semiconductor Export Controls
Taiwan Criticizes 'Unreasonable' U.S. Tariffs Amid Semiconductor Exemptions