AI Chip Export Curbs Rock Semiconductor Market

The U.S. government has restricted exports of Nvidia's AI chip tailored for China, affecting global chip stocks. This move is estimated to cost Nvidia $5.5 billion in charges, as the Chinese market represents a crucial revenue source. The decision aims to maintain a competitive edge in AI technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global semiconductor markets faced turmoil as U.S. authorities imposed restrictions on exporting Nvidia's AI chip, designed for China. This move threatens to disrupt a vital growth market for semiconductors, costing Nvidia an estimated $5.5 billion.

China, a significant revenue source for U.S. companies, accounts for over 13% of Nvidia's sales. Despite sanctions, the region remains a critical market, prompting concerns among industry analysts and investors.

According to Stacy Rasgon, a Bernstein analyst, restricting the AI chip might inadvertently benefit rivals like Huawei, challenging the U.S.'s competitive stance in the AI technology domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

