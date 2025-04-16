AI Chip Export Curbs Rock Semiconductor Market

Global semiconductor markets faced turmoil as U.S. authorities imposed restrictions on exporting Nvidia's AI chip, designed for China. This move threatens to disrupt a vital growth market for semiconductors, costing Nvidia an estimated $5.5 billion.

China, a significant revenue source for U.S. companies, accounts for over 13% of Nvidia's sales. Despite sanctions, the region remains a critical market, prompting concerns among industry analysts and investors.

According to Stacy Rasgon, a Bernstein analyst, restricting the AI chip might inadvertently benefit rivals like Huawei, challenging the U.S.'s competitive stance in the AI technology domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)