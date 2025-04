Sify's Mega Data Center Boost in Tamil Nadu

In a significant economic milestone for Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin officially opened a Rs 1882 crore data center campus developed by Sify on Thursday.

Located in Siruseri, the spacious facility aims to provide direct employment opportunities for about 1,000 people, according to official sources.

The center boasts a 130 MW AI-ready infrastructure, underlining its advanced technological capabilities. Industries Minister TRB Rajaa was also in attendance during the inauguration ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)