CATL Debuts Next-Gen 'Shenxing' Battery for EV Surge

On Monday, the Chinese battery firm CATL unveiled its second-generation 'Shenxing' fast-charging battery, a significant advancement in the electric vehicle sector.

The new battery is poised to energize more than 67 new electric vehicle models scheduled for release within the year, signaling a major leap in EV technology.

This announcement was made by CATL's Chief Technology Officer, Gao Huan, during an impressive presentation held in Shanghai, highlighting the company's ongoing commitment to innovation in automotive energy solutions.

