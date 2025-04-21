CATL Debuts Next-Gen 'Shenxing' Battery for EV Surge
CATL has introduced the second iteration of its 'Shenxing' fast-charging battery, designed to supply power to over 67 new electric vehicle models slated for this year. Gao Huan, CTO of CATL, revealed this innovation at a major event in Shanghai.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 21-04-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:16 IST
- Country:
- China
On Monday, the Chinese battery firm CATL unveiled its second-generation 'Shenxing' fast-charging battery, a significant advancement in the electric vehicle sector.
The new battery is poised to energize more than 67 new electric vehicle models scheduled for release within the year, signaling a major leap in EV technology.
This announcement was made by CATL's Chief Technology Officer, Gao Huan, during an impressive presentation held in Shanghai, highlighting the company's ongoing commitment to innovation in automotive energy solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CATL
- Shenxing
- battery
- fast-charging
- EV
- Shanghai
- Gao Huan
- electric vehicles
- technology
- innovation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction
US Revokes Visas Amidst South Sudan's Political Turmoil
Maharashtra's Villages Revolutionize Widow Rights: Social Shift in Progress
Clean Air, Shared Future: How Global Action Can Cut Pollution and Boost Development
Revolutionizing Child Assessment: A Unified Framework for Early Support