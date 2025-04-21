Left Menu

CATL Debuts Next-Gen 'Shenxing' Battery for EV Surge

CATL has introduced the second iteration of its 'Shenxing' fast-charging battery, designed to supply power to over 67 new electric vehicle models slated for this year. Gao Huan, CTO of CATL, revealed this innovation at a major event in Shanghai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 21-04-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:16 IST
  • Country:
  • China

On Monday, the Chinese battery firm CATL unveiled its second-generation 'Shenxing' fast-charging battery, a significant advancement in the electric vehicle sector.

The new battery is poised to energize more than 67 new electric vehicle models scheduled for release within the year, signaling a major leap in EV technology.

This announcement was made by CATL's Chief Technology Officer, Gao Huan, during an impressive presentation held in Shanghai, highlighting the company's ongoing commitment to innovation in automotive energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

