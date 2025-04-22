Stacie Sire Takes Helm at Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center

Boeing has announced the appointment of Stacie Sire as the new Vice President and Managing Director of its India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) located in Bengaluru.

Sire succeeds Ahmed Elsherbini in this role and will now be responsible for advancing the center's strategy and operations in the Indian market, which is of significant importance to the aviation giant. She will also enhance the capabilities of her team to further support Boeing's business growth. Additionally, Sire will serve as the Chief Engineer for Boeing India.

Sire began her journey at Boeing as a structural engineer and has held various pivotal roles, including being the Senior Director of engineering for fabrication, where she managed a global team across 20 different manufacturing business units. Elsherbini, meanwhile, has moved on to become Senior Vice President and General Manager and Head of Boeing Global Engineering.

(With inputs from agencies.)