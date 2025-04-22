Left Menu

Stacie Sire Takes Helm at Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center

Stacie Sire has been appointed as Vice President and Managing Director of Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center in Bengaluru. She takes over from Ahmed Elsherbini and will spearhead the center's strategy and operations in India, supporting business growth and enhancing team capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 21:23 IST
Stacie Sire Takes Helm at Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center
Boeing
  • Country:
  • India

Boeing has announced the appointment of Stacie Sire as the new Vice President and Managing Director of its India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) located in Bengaluru.

Sire succeeds Ahmed Elsherbini in this role and will now be responsible for advancing the center's strategy and operations in the Indian market, which is of significant importance to the aviation giant. She will also enhance the capabilities of her team to further support Boeing's business growth. Additionally, Sire will serve as the Chief Engineer for Boeing India.

Sire began her journey at Boeing as a structural engineer and has held various pivotal roles, including being the Senior Director of engineering for fabrication, where she managed a global team across 20 different manufacturing business units. Elsherbini, meanwhile, has moved on to become Senior Vice President and General Manager and Head of Boeing Global Engineering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025