BMW Integrates AI from DeepSeek in Upcoming Models

At the Shanghai auto show, BMW announced its plans to integrate artificial intelligence from Chinese startup DeepSeek into its new models in China, slated for later this year. This move is part of the German automaker's strategy to strengthen AI partnerships in the country.

BMW CEO Oliver Zipse emphasized the significance of AI advancements in China, highlighting the region's pivotal role in shaping the automotive future. 'We are strengthening AI partnerships for integration in our vehicles in China,' Zipse stated, underscoring the commitment to technological enhancements.

This strategic collaboration marks a significant step for BMW as it seeks to harness cutting-edge technology to enhance the functionality and intelligence of its vehicles, catering to a tech-savvy customer base in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)