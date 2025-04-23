OB-GYNs Buck Trends in Post-Dobbs States

A comprehensive study has dispelled the notion of a mass exodus of OB-GYNs from states where abortions are banned. Contrary to widespread reporting, data indicates a growth in the number of these specialists.

The study, published in JAMA Network Open, reviewed the geographic distribution of over 60,000 OB-GYNs. It highlights that since the 2022 Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, these doctors have not left the affected states en masse.

Rebecca Staiger of the UC Berkeley School of Public Health led the research, which suggests other factors, such as community ties, are mitigating potential migration impacts. Still, there's concern over residency applications in these states, projecting future trends.

