Optiemus Infracom Soars into India's Drone Market
Optiemus Infracom is committed to expanding its drone business in India with 75% component indigenisation. The company has invested Rs 40 crore, aiming for growth in defense and agriculture sectors, unveiled four new drones at Milipol India Exhibition 2025, and is awaiting necessary certifications.
Optiemus Infracom is making strides in the Indian drone market by indigenizing 75% of the components in their devices, a significant move highlighted by a top company official on Wednesday.
During the Milipol India Exhibition 2025, Optiemus Group Executive Chairman Ashok Gupta announced a Rs 40 crore investment aimed at capitalizing on the burgeoning opportunities in defense and agriculture applications. Gupta emphasized the alignment of the company's efforts with the government's secure technology objectives.
At the exhibition, Optiemus Unmanned Systems (OUS), the company's drone division, showcased four cutting-edge drones, including the Marak VT100 and Vajra QC55. The company is running pilot programs in various states and has received positive feedback, particularly within the defense and agriculture sectors. Optiemus is set to scale up production, underscoring its readiness to fulfill substantial orders once requisite certifications are obtained.
