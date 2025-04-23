Nike's Bold Sprint to Innovation with Faith Kipyegon's Record Attempt

Nike has announced an audacious endeavor to assist Kenyan running icon Faith Kipyegon in breaking the four-minute mile, a feat no woman has achieved. Dubbed 'Breaking4', the initiative aims to restore Nike's image as an innovation leader in a fiercely competitive sportswear market.

Slated for late June in Paris, the attempt underscores Nike's commitment to technological advancement, featuring custom apparel and cutting-edge footwear designed using detailed scans of Kipyegon's physique. This move is part of Nike's strategy to regain dominance after a significant market downturn and leadership change.

The challenge mirrors Nike's previous 'Breaking2' project, where the Vaporfly sneaker first debuted, though Kipyegon's attempt offers an empowering narrative. She hopes to inspire women worldwide, while Nike targets expanding markets like China, where running's popularity continues to rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)