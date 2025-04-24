Russia's Midnight Strike: A Blow to Ukraine's Military Industries

The Russian Defence Ministry has announced a significant overnight attack on Ukraine's military-industrial capabilities, utilizing long-range, high-precision weapons via air, land, and sea. The strike reportedly targeted critical sectors in Ukraine such as aviation, rocket production, and armoured vehicle industries, causing extensive damage.

Despite Russia's claims, Reuters could not independently confirm these reports. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials have disclosed that the assault on Kyiv involved a barrage of missiles and drones. The attack resulted in the death of at least eight individuals, injured over 70, and caused severe damage to the city's infrastructure.

This nighttime assault represents the most substantial attack on Ukraine's capital this year, raising significant tensions and highlighting the ongoing conflict between the two nations. The destruction of industrial sites is expected to impact Ukraine's military capabilities actively.

(With inputs from agencies.)