Ukraine Faces Widespread Payment System Disruptions

Ukraine faced an extensive outage of electronic payment systems on Saturday, as reported by officials and witnessed by Reuters. Systems in post offices, restaurants, and the Kyiv metro were affected, although there was no immediate evidence of a cyberattack.

The Kyiv metro transport payments issue was attributed to a technical problem with the operating bank. In central Kyiv, a McDonald's restaurant faced similar issues, leaving staff to inform patrons that only cash was accepted.

Oleksandr Fediyenko, part of Ukraine's National Security Committee, confirmed on his Telegram account that it was a nationwide technical issue, not a cyberattack. Moreover, certain commercial banking apps and the Diya state service app also faced outages.

