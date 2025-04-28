Vodafone Idea Lights Up 5G in Chandigarh and Patna

Vodafone Idea launched its much-anticipated 5G services in Chandigarh and Patna on Monday, marking a significant step in its nationwide rollout plan. This push follows the company's successful launch in Mumbai in March, which saw over 70% of eligible users experiencing 5G connectivity, accounting for up to 20% of the network's data traffic.

The telecom giant announced that starting from Monday, customers with 5G-enabled devices in Chandigarh and Patna would gain access to the service. The planned expansion to Delhi and Bengaluru is scheduled for May, promising to broaden the company's 5G footprint.

In an introductory offer designed to attract users, Vodafone Idea is providing unlimited 5G data on plans starting from Rs 299. This package allows users to explore the fast speeds of 5G for activities such as streaming, gaming, and real-time cloud access, as stated in the company's release.

(With inputs from agencies.)