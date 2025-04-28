Novo Nordisk's Wegovy Makes a Splash in Thailand's Weight-Loss Market

Novo Nordisk, the renowned Danish pharmaceutical company, has introduced its widely acclaimed weight-loss drug, Wegovy, to the Thai market, marking the drug's debut in Southeast Asia. This launch underscores the growing demand for effective obesity treatments in the region.

Launched globally in 2021, Wegovy quickly propelled Novo Nordisk to become Europe's most valuable listed firm, with a peak valuation of $615 billion. Following successful entries in the U.S., Japan, and China, Thailand now joins over a dozen countries offering the drug.

The vice president and general manager of Novo's Thai branch, Enrico Canal Bruland, emphasized that Wegovy's FDA approval was secured earlier this year, positioning the company ahead of competitors like Eli Lilly. Currently, Wegovy is available in private hospitals, with plans to extend to public facilities, addressing a pressing health concern as 42% of adults in Thailand are obese.

