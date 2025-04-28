Left Menu

Market Sentiment Steadies as Trade Policy Looms Over Wall Street

U.S. stock index futures showed minimal change on Monday as investors geared up for a week filled with crucial economic data and major earnings reports. While weekly gains were recorded, trade tensions between the U.S. and China still present uncertainties. Big tech earnings are spotlighted amid tariff concerns.

U.S. stock index futures were on the verge of stability as markets opened Monday, amidst a flood of economic data and prominent earnings reports expected over the week. Investors remain wary regarding U.S. trade policy, which continues to influence Wall Street sentiments.

The previous week saw all three main indexes close with gains, while the Russell 2000 small-cap benchmark reached a peak unseen since November, fueled by hopes of reduced trade tensions between the U.S. and China. However, disparate statements from Beijing and President Trump serve as reminders of the ongoing volatility linked to trade negotiations.

As earnings season unfolds, the market's focus shifts to tech titans like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta Platforms, as they reveal their financial performances. According to LSEG IBES, expectations set S&P 500 earnings to rise 9.7% year-on-year for the first quarter, yet trade policy uncertainties cast long shadows on corporate forecasts and economic growth indicators.

