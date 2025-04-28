Left Menu

Ruchir Dixit Takes Helm at India Electronics and Semiconductor Association

The India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) announced Ruchir Dixit as its new Chairperson for FY2025-26. With over 30 years of experience, Dixit succeeds in a pivotal role during India's growth in semiconductor manufacturing. IESA also appointed a new Executive Council to guide future developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:19 IST
Ruchir Dixit Takes Helm at India Electronics and Semiconductor Association
  • Country:
  • India

The India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) has unveiled its new Executive Council with Ruchir Dixit appointed as the Chairperson for the fiscal year 2025-26. Dixit brings over three decades of global leadership in semiconductors and electronic design automation.

The restructured council includes key figures such as Akshay Aggarwal of MediaTech and Vivek Tyagi of Analog Devices. Continuing members like Navin Bishnoi as Vice Chairperson ensure strategic continuity.

Dixit, currently serving as VP and Country Manager at Siemens EDA India, steps into his new role at a crucial time for India's semiconductor and electronics design industry. His extensive background is expected to bolster IESA's mission amid the nation's manufacturing surge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025