Ruchir Dixit Takes Helm at India Electronics and Semiconductor Association

The India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) has unveiled its new Executive Council with Ruchir Dixit appointed as the Chairperson for the fiscal year 2025-26. Dixit brings over three decades of global leadership in semiconductors and electronic design automation.

The restructured council includes key figures such as Akshay Aggarwal of MediaTech and Vivek Tyagi of Analog Devices. Continuing members like Navin Bishnoi as Vice Chairperson ensure strategic continuity.

Dixit, currently serving as VP and Country Manager at Siemens EDA India, steps into his new role at a crucial time for India's semiconductor and electronics design industry. His extensive background is expected to bolster IESA's mission amid the nation's manufacturing surge.

(With inputs from agencies.)